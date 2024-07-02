Sheraton Hotels & Resorts Opens 100th Hotel in Greater China

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of Sheraton Lanzhou Anning in Lanzhou of Gansu province. The opening also marks the 100th Sheraton Hotel in Greater China, where the brand made its market debut 50 years ago. Located in Lanzhou’s Anning District, the new hotel draws on the brand’s roots as a gathering place for both locals and guests in communities around the world.

“We are delighted to welcome the 100th hotel for the Sheraton brand in China in Lanzhou of Gansu province,” said Betty Tian, vice president, marketing, communications, Premium & Select Brands, Greater China. “Throughout the 86-year brand development globally, Sheraton has been committed to innovation, establishing the industry’s first computerized central reservation system in 1958. With the opening of the Sheraton Sanya Resort in 2003, the concept of leisure destination resorts was introduced to China. Over the past 50 years of development with China’s tourism industry, Sheraton has become a symbol of premium hotel brands in the country. The brand’s new vision of transformation journey that began in 2018 aims to introduce the brand spirit of ‘The World’s Gathering Place’ to more travel destinations favored by guests.”

Sheraton Lanzhou Anning marks the debut of the Sheraton brand in Lanzhou of Gansu province. The new hotel is on the bank of the Yellow River and near Lanzhou’s industrial and educational center, the Anning District. The new hotel has a location with transportation access. It‘s approximately 55 kilometers from Lanzhou Zhongchuan International Airport and about 6 kilometers from Lanzhou West Railway Station. Guests can visit historical and cultural attractions such as the Gansu Provincial Museum and the Zhongshan Bridge during their stay.

In the new experience at Sheraton Lanzhou Anning is the lobby, which was designed as an open space that invites people to connect or be alone amongst others. The property called upon the Yellow River culture, Silk Road culture, and ecological culture as sources of inspiration for its interior design.

As public spaces of the Sheraton brand’s transformed design, the Community Table, The Booths, and The Studios are focal points in the lobby. The brand’s signature Community Table is a purpose-built workspace that anchors the hotel’s lobby. Guests can also use Sheraton’s signature The Booths, a space that offers privacy. The Studios, located in the lobby of the hotel, provide flexible event spaces to meet guests’ needs.

The hotel has a local culinary scene with three restaurants, a specialty café concept, and a cozy bar. Sheraton Lanzhou Anning’s new elevated food and beverage offerings include &More by Sheraton. Daily Social has gourmet buffets and a la carte menus with a selection of international and regional favorites. YUE combines Cantonese cuisine with seafood and offers a culinary experience with 24 private dining rooms. Additional culinary and beverage offerings include Soo Noodles and Unspoken.

The Sheraton Lanzhou Anning has 354 guestrooms and suites, ranging from 42 square meters to 190 square meters. Additionally, all guestrooms are equipped with office desks and chairs, integrated chargers, and multi-level lighting systems. The bathrooms are designed with walk-in showers and bath amenities by Gilchrist & Soames.

Sheraton Lanzhou Anning offers 1,900 square meters of banquet and meeting space. The 1,200-square-meter Grand Ballroom is 8 meters in height, which can accommodate up to 1,000 guests, and is equipped with a 108-square-meter embedded HD LED screen. The hotel also offers five meeting rooms ranging from 30 to 60 square meters. Sheraton Fitness is completed with aerobic exercise equipment, as well as an indoor heated swimming pool.

“We are very proud of this milestone opening and feel that Sheraton Lanzhou Anning is perfectly primed to represent Sheraton Hotels’ existing legacy and bright future as the 100th property in Greater China,” said Peng Sun, general manager, Sheraton Lanzhou Anning. “The hotel will provide an ideal gathering place for guests from around the world in Lanzhou with the features and experiences of Sheraton’s transformation, diverse dining options, and signature services.”