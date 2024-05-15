Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas Names Hotel Equities Manager

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hotel Equities (HE) announced its selection as the management partner for the Hampton by Hilton hotel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The hotel is the first new hotel development in the U.S. Virgin Islands in over 30 years. This landmark project, developed by Shaun Miller of Haven Development, also marks the first Hilton-focused service hotel in the area. The new hotel is the inaugural property under Hotel Equities’ Trust Hospitality division, marking the company’s debut in the Caribbean and Latin American markets.

The 126-guestroom Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas caters to both business and leisure travelers visiting the U.S. Virgin Islands. With Danish colonial architecture, the hotel will blend with the cultural tapestry of Charlotte Amalie, the capital and largest city in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“This partnership with Hotel Equities represents a significant milestone for our project,” said Shaun Miller, founder and owner of Haven Development. “Together, we are not only opening the first Hampton by Hilton hotel in the market but also contributing to the revitalization of tourism in St. Thomas. Our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience extends beyond hospitality, as evidenced by our investment in infrastructure, including a dedicated power plant and a private FBO airport.”

“Hampton by Hilton is a guest favorite that consistently raises the bar and sets the standard for its category in every country and territory where it debuts and we are excited to bring the Hampton by Hilton brand to the region alongside Haven Development and Hotel Equities,” said Pablo Maturana, vice president of development, Hilton, Caribbean and Latin America.

Scheduled to open in Q1 of 2025, the Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas will offer tailored to travelers to include an indoor/outdoor bar and a restaurant serving tapas-style small plate offerings. Day passes will be available for cruise passengers to also enjoy the hotel’s amenities.

“This marks an exciting start in the CALA region through our partnership with Trust Hospitality and we could not be more aligned in vision,” remarked Joe Reardon, chief development officer of HE. “Our collaboration with Haven Development to manage this new Hampton by Hilton hotel exemplifies our dedication to expanding in new markets with our Trust Hospitality division to meet the needs of hotel owners and sets the stage for further growth and success.”

“The Charlotte Amalie market cries out for a new, branded hotel like a Hampton by Hilton,” said Michael Register, principal of Trust Hospitality. “We are confident this hotel will perform extremely well. It will be the first of many that Hotel Equities and Trust Hospitality have planned for the region.”

With direct air service from major U.S. cities and its location near the cruise port and Havensight Mall, the hotel is located to cater to business and leisure travelers alike.