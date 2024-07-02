IHG Hotels & Resorts Brings InterContinental Brand to Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, South Africa—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the debut of the InterContinental brand in Cape Town with the signing of InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town, marking a milestone in IHG’s luxury portfolio.

Inaugurated in May 1997 by former South African president Nelson Mandela, the Table Bay Hotel is located in the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, a mixed-use destination in the oldest working harbor in the Southern Hemisphere.

InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town will open in Q4 2025 following a multimillion-dollar redevelopment by the V & A Waterfront. Sun International will manage the hotel.

Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “This marks a significant chapter for us in the African market. It’s a privilege to bring one of Cape Town’s beloved properties under the InterContinental brand as the first in the city. With its rich history, scenic location, and a legacy of excellence, this iconic property perfectly embodies the essence of the InterContinental brand, and we are excited to work with V&A Waterfront and Sun International on maintaining its legacy.”

David Green, CEO of V&A Waterfront, said, “We are delighted to see this uniquely located hotel undergo an extensive transformation to re-launch under the prestigious InterContinental brand. The Waterfront be investing in excess of R1 billion to refurbish and convert the existing Table Bay Hotel into an InterContinental. IHG’s global expertise and standards and the all-important IHG One Loyalty program will attract additional international visitors to Cape Town. We are confident that the prestigious InterContinental brand will elevate the hotel’s standing and bolster the overarching tourism ambitions here in Cape Town. We are also pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Sun International who will manage the hotel on our behalf, and we are firmly of the view that their collaboration with IHG will enhance the operating performance and customer experience of this iconic Hotel.”

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming said, “For almost 30 years we have been the proud owner and operator of The Table Bay Hotel. We have successfully positioned the hotel as one of the most iconic, award-winning hotels in Cape Town. We have hosted dignitaries, heads of state, celebrities, and families who have returned year after year because they loved the experience.”

Under IHG’s luxury brand, InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town becomes the latest global IHG One Rewards loyalty program member. The hotel will feature 306 rooms, including 45 new guest suites. The hotel will have a new elevated pool bar and terrace, a signature spa, and an Intercontinental Executive Loyalty Club Floor and Lounge. In addition, all the reception areas and restaurants will be reimagined.

With its location, guests also have access to the vibrant V&A Waterfront’s array of shops, restaurants, and attractions.