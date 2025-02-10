Sign of the Times: ‘AI-Powered Hotel’ Debuts This Spring

A clear sign of the inroads AI is making into the hospitality industry, the Otonomus Hotel is set to open in Las Vegas, Nevada, in March. Otonomus—a company that integrates AI with real estate and property management—will exhibit its flagship property at CES 2025 as “the first AI-powered hotel.” The Otonomus Hotel will leverage the company’s FIRO, a management dashboard and AI-powered booking engine that optimizes operations through dynamic room allocations and pricing to maximize revenue, and KEE, an AI-powered mobile app that serves as a digital key and personal concierge, managing guests’ entire stay while adapting to individual preferences. Otonomus Technology will enable guests to personalize their stay by customizing room configurations and selecting amenities and real-time services tailored to their preferences. Through KEE, they can also track energy usage and reduce their environmental footprint, as well as participate in the hotel’s loyalty program.

