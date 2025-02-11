DENVER, Colorado—Sage Hospitality Group welcomed Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco Hotel to its growing portfolio. This is the second collaboration with Park Hotels & Resorts, following the addition of Hilton Denver City Center last December. This adds to Sage’s presence in the Bay Area, with Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf joining four independent lifestyle hotels in San Francisco and properties in Sonoma and Napa Valley.

“We are honored to expand our partnership with Park Hotels & Resorts and manage the Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf on their behalf,” said Daniel del Olmo, president, Sage Hospitality Group. “Over the last few years, we have grown our presence in the Bay Area considerably, and we look forward to enriching lives, one experience at a time while delivering inspiring results.”

Located in Fisherman’s Wharf, Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf is a full-service hotel with 316 guestrooms and suites. The hotel’s setting—near San Francisco Bay—and pet-friendly guestrooms are for business travelers and families exploring Ghirardelli Square, Union Square, and Chinatown. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness facility, an outdoor heated pool, and meeting and event space. Sage Restaurant Concepts will manage the hotel’s two full-service restaurants: Brick & Beam and The Wardroom.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Sage Hospitality, and leverage their deep local knowledge in San Francisco, a market with significant growth potential,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, chairman and CEO, Park Hotels.