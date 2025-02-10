Finance & DevelopmentSignature Inn Berkeley Opens
Signature Inn Berkeley Opens

By LODGING Staff
NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Signature Inn Berkeley, a 29-room, upper-economy property located in Berkeley, California. The hotel is near attractions in Berkeley, San Francisco, and Oakland, including the University of California, Berkeley, Cesar Chavez Park, the beaches and marinas of San Francisco Bay, Claremont Canyon Preserve, and Siesta Valley Recreation Area.

“Sonesta’s addition of the Signature Inn Berkeley marks the first opening for this brand in 2025,” said Keith Pierce, executive vice president and president franchise and development, Sonesta. “Signature Inn is part of our continued expansion in the upper-economy segment across the United States and reflects our portfolio growth and commitment to providing franchisees with the brands and tools that, as experienced owners and operators ourselves, we view as essential to mutual success.”

Signature Inn by Sonesta competes with upper economy and midscale brands for road trip destinations, coastal towns, and urban locations. With the opening of this hotel, Sonesta now has 14 Signature Inn locations throughout the United States, in markets such as San Francisco, Berkeley, San Diego, Indio, Houston, and more.

The hotel has WiFi, a lounge, retro-modern atmosphere, signature bath amenities, and 24-hour coffee service.

