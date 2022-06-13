Shiji and IDeaS Partner and Build a Two-Way Integration

Shiji announced that, with IDeaS, they have built a two-way integration, which has been rolled out in partnership with The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Ltd, owner and operator of The Peninsula Hotels. The connection between Shiji and IDeaS gives hoteliers the flexibility to harness data insights to optimize profitability and revenue strategy. Shiji Enterprise Platform was built for global hotel companies and has been deployed across international hotel brands like The Peninsula Hotels.

The integration with IDeaS allows the secure Shiji Enterprise Platform interface to connect to IDeaS’ revenue solutions and enable the synchronization of data between the two systems. This will increase efficiencies and optimize revenue and profitability while creating guest experiences.

With over 18,000 clients across 145 countries, IDeaS is a provider of hotel revenue management software and services. Both IDeaS Revenue Management System (RMS) and IDeaS G3 RMS enable hoteliers to manage and analyze the data behind forecasting and pricing. Th solutions feature reporting tools and use the latest in automated, machine-learning technology.

“Since signing our landmark technology deal with The Peninsula Hotels in late 2020 to provide the prestigious luxury hotel group with our scalable technology platform, Shiji Enterprise Platform, we have been looking for more ways to bolster our relationship with them, among other hotel groups, with more innovative technology. The exciting integration to IDeaS’ industry-leading revenue solutions, provides both tech groups with the opportunity to present our valued clients with even more comprehensive and advanced technology features and functionalities. With the first joint rollout at The Peninsula Beijing, we look forward to working hand-in-hand to continue implementing our newly integrated solutions to the rest of the hotel group’s diverse global portfolio,” said Kevin King, chief operating officer, Shiji Group.

For hoteliers, the integration includes

Profitability and pricing: IDeaS uses machine learning and SAS analytics to deliver science-based pricing and control decisions to optimize hotel revenue and inventory room-by-room. With automated and interactive pricing delivered to the Shiji Enterprise Platform, hoteliers can impact RevPAR and book guests at the right time and rate to capture the most valuable business mix.

Automated efficiency and productivity: The interface automatically delivers data-driven pricing, restrictions, and overbooking decisions so hotel decision-makers can spend more time on competitive strategies that provide guest experiences.

“We have been working with both Shiji and IDeaS for several years. We are thrilled to continue implementing the advanced Shiji Enterprise Platform and to smoothly transition the integration with IDeaS RMS across our hotel portfolio. Shiji and IDeaS are two of the industry’s biggest technology players and the collaboration between the two groups helps us to enhance and strengthen our technology system across our global properties,” said Shane Izaks, group director, information technology at HSH.

“Together with Shiji, we are transforming the hospitality industry, and we have already seen great satisfaction from our clients on the successful integration of IDeaS RMS with the market-leading Shiji Enterprise Platform. Having already established a relationship with Shiji through the integrations to other products from the Shiji suite, we are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the multi-national hotel tech company by connecting more of our tech ecosystems in a two-way full exchange of data,” said Klaus Kohlmayr, chief evangelist and development officer of IDeaS.