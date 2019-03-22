Sheraton Society Hill To Become Philadelphia Marriott Old City

Chevy Chase, Md.—The Buccini/Pollin Group and Marriott International have announced plans to transition the Sheraton Society Hill into the Philadelphia Marriott Old City. The 364-room hotel will become the newest Marriott Hotels branded property in Philadelphia when the project is complete in July 2019.

“We are thrilled to partner on creating a new Marriott experience in Old City Philadelphia that will provide premium meeting and event spaces along with a welcoming Great Room and premium M Club Lounge, alongside world-class guestrooms and dining,” said Dave Pollin, president, The Buccini/Pollin Group. “This project represents an exciting new chapter for this property in the heart of historic Philadelphia with a design connecting colonial with contemporary, industry and artistry, city grid and historic port in one truly unique hotel.”

“Marriott Hotels has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in travel to create experiences that inspire and push our guests’ creativity,” said Julius Robinson, senior vice president of Marriott International’s Classic Premium Brands. “This project is a great opportunity for us to inspire our guests in forward-thinking, aesthetically pleasing spaces that help foster their inventive nature. We are excited to bring the new Marriott Hotels experience to Old City Philadelphia.”

The project is being designed by BLTa with interiors by Krause Sawyer. The future Philadelphia Marriott Old City (currently the Sheraton Society Hill) and the Renaissance Philadelphia Downtown are managed by PM Hotel Group.