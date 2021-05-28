Memorial Day Weekend Hotel Occupancy in 2021 Could Match 2019

U.S. hotel occupancy during Memorial Day weekend in 2019 finished in the mid-70 percent range. That same weekend last year dropped to 40 percent, although that was still slightly stronger than many late projections, given the wide-spread lockdowns.

New data from the MAPP Report, powered by myDigitalOffice (MDO), shows occupancy rates for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend already approaching 60 percent. Considering this data is as of last Tuesday, May 23, 2021, in addition to the recent trends we’ve observed with last-minute bookings in the final days leading up to a major holiday or event, all signs point to this weekend finishing somewhere in the 70 percent range.

As we head into the first major U.S. holiday since vaccine rollouts ramped up, several travel trends are emerging for Memorial Day Weekend. As the unofficial kick-off to summer, more U.S. travelers seem eager to hit the road. STR reported that U.S. hotel occupancy recently reached 60 percent, which is welcomed news for the hospitality industry.

Data from MDO’s MAPP Report also highlights a few trends shaping the travel industry and where consumers are planning to spend their upcoming vacation: