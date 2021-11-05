GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan—Marshall Hotels & Resorts, a hotel management and services company that operates properties nationwide, announced the $14 million conversion of the 259-room Sheraton Hotel Airport and Conference Center Grand Rapids. The former Crowne Plaza Grand Rapids Airport & Conference Center will begin undergoing a complete transformation beginning December 2021.

Owned by HDDA Grand Rapids, LLC, the hotel’s renovation has been financed by Twain Financial Partners. LittKP Group is acting as project manager, and Gensler is providing architectural services.

“Following the completion of the renovation currently scheduled for June 2022, the hotel will have undergone a complete reimaging, bringing it to ‘like-new’ status,” said Mike Marshall, president and CEO, Marshall Hotels & Resorts. “The renovation will touch on myriad aspects of the hotel, from exterior signage and public spaces to guestrooms. The process will be conducted in phases to create minimal guest interruptions, and we cannot wait to share Grand Rapids’ ‘newest’ hotel with area business and leisure travelers.”

The renovation will incorporate the recently announced new Sheraton concept by Marriott, which reimagined the brand’s public spaces and guestrooms. In addition to upgrading existing spaces to meet Sheraton standards, the hotel also will feature a soon-to-be-announced restaurant. The hotel will feature 21,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space, the new Sheraton Club Lounge for Sheraton Club level rooms, an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and fitness area, and a 24-hour airport shuttle.