Aloft Hotels Introduces a Rebooted Breakfast Concept

BETHESDA, Maryland—Aloft Hotels, the brand for music enthusiasts and tech-savvy travelers part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, announces a rebooted breakfast concept at over 150 hotels across North America, beginning this November with a full rollout by January 2022.

Driven by recent insights gathered by Aloft Hotels from guests and hotel owners, the new

breakfast concept is designed to meet the needs of today’s travelers, complete with plant-based menu items and more on-the-go options, catering to the socially conscious and transient lifestyle. Aloft’s breakfast is part of Re:fuel by Aloft, the one-stop shop for snacks and bites.

“Aloft’s new breakfast concept was rebooted with current consumer tastes and preferences in mind. The pandemic presented a unique opportunity for us to holistically reassess how we can deliver a fun breakfast experience to our guests with emphasis on quality and speed,” said Jeff Tomczek, vice president and global brand leader, distinctive select brands at Marriott International. “Rather than scaling back F&B, we wanted to introduce a new, differentiated Re:fuel breakfast menu that is tasty and convenient so that both business and leisure travelers stay satisfied while on the road.”

For the first time since the brand’s launch in 2008, Aloft is offering a plant-based menu option. The Plant-Based Sandwich has Beyond Meat’s signature breakfast sausage, along with its JUST egg patty and vegetables on an everything bagel. Also on the menu is the Egg & Chorizo Wrap, which includes hash browns, cheddar, and fire-roasted salsa, and The OG B.E.C. sandwich combining bacon, fried egg, and cheddar with roasted tomato and spinach on a brioche bun—both made with cage-free eggs. Travelers can also eat the Funfetti and Maple-Glazed Cinnamon Rolls with cream cheese icing or The Breakfast Biscuit, a homestyle buttermilk biscuit sandwich with pork sausage and egg from certified woman/BIPOC-owned Mason Dixie. The enhanced breakfast menu also has Nutella Waffles with mixed berries and powdered sugar, gluten-free Baked Bacon Egg Bites, and Steel Cut Oatmeal topped with dried fruit.

Re:fuel has a hot sauce bar featuring Yellowbird, the Texas-born-and-based sauce brand. According to recent Instacart purchase data, hot sauce is one of the most popular condiments online shoppers buy in many U.S. cities—in fact, the grocery delivery service reportedly delivered enough hot sauce to fill 14,000 kiddie pools over the past year. Travelers who like it hot can top off their breakfast with a choice of organic Sriracha, Serrano, Habanero, or Ghost Pepper hot sauce.

Aloft’s grab-and-go offering has expanded to include a fast and fresh breakfast, including superfood options like the immune-boosting Sambazon Açaí Bowls and Dragon Fruit Coconut Chia Oats, as well as Chobani yogurt parfaits, baked goods, and more.

In collaboration with Oatly, the Swedish oat drink company, Aloft is debuting cold brew for the first time with flavors including Signature Toasted Marshmallow, French Vanilla, and

Roasted Hazelnut. The Aloft breakfast menu is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s suite of offerings. With its vast network of 30 leading brands and endless experiences, Marriott Bonvoy is

a catalyst for transforming one’s view of the world.