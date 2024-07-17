Sertifi and Davidson Hospitality Group Expand Partnership

CHICAGO, Illinois—Sertifi shared information about its growing partnership with Davidson Hospitality Group. After licensing Sertifi’s e-signature and payment processing solutions in 2015, Davidson also became an early adopter of Sertifi’s card authorization solution in 2017. Most recently, Davidson enabled the ability to process ACH (eCheck) payments via SertifiPay, allowing its properties to offer greater payment flexibility to clients while lowering costs, as processing fees for ACH are lower than for card transactions.

Using Sertifi, Davidson properties have the ability to:

Sign event contracts and process event deposits faster.

Save on annual processing fees.

Receive completed authorization forms faster while reducing chargebacks with AI-powered fraud detection tools.

Simplify communication and reconciliation between sales and finance teams.

“Sertifi plays a vital support role in revenue generation and value creation for our properties,” said Tim Debruin, corporate director of catering, Davidson Hospitality Group. “Since rollout, our teams have saved a substantial amount of time that was traditionally spent processing payments—all while eliminating unnecessary costs. Sertifi also grants the flexibility needed to optimize performance across a unique, expansive portfolio.”

“This year, Davidson is celebrating 50 years of value creation, and we’re grateful to be a part of their journey in delivering best-in-class hospitality service,” said John Stojka, CEO of Sertifi. “We look forward to growing our partnership in years to come.”