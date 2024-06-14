ATLANTA—Davidson Hospitality Group has been selected by InSite Development Group and Quadrum Global to manage the newly opened Renaissance Orlando Resort. Located in Disney Springs, Florida, the property is an official Walt Disney World Hotel and is comprised of 394 newly reimagined rooms; more than 20,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a zero-entry pool and hot tub; and a farm-to-table restaurant.

“We are delighted to continue growing our footprint in the beautiful state of Florida with the addition of this newly renovated gem in Disney Springs,” said Davidson Hospitality Group CEO and President Thom Geshay. “It is a privilege to again partner with InSite Development Group and Quadrum Global. Our team is uniquely equipped to create exceptional value, drive best-in-class performance, and foster an empowering and engaging workplace.”

Within the state of Florida, Davidson Hospitality Group operates 23 hotels and resorts, including Margaritaville Resort Orlando and the newly opened Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk in Kissimmee.