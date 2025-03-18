Hotel Investor Apps Implements Software Across Peachtree Group

GLENWOOD, Maryland—Hotel Investor Apps (HIA) announced the implementation of Peachtree Group on its enterprise financial management software. The move enhances operations across Peachtree’s hospitality management division, which oversees more than 120 hotels and restaurants.

With HIA, Peachtree gains advanced accounting capabilities, automations, and efficiencies from the ERP software. Features include intercompany functionality for simplified management company billing, approval workflows, a global chart of accounts and global vendor structure, and flexibility to control user access. Additionally, Peachtree uses HIA’s single sign-on capability with Microsoft Active Directory, which makes the software easier for users to access and provides more corporate oversight.

“We were looking for a technology partner to deliver additional functionality and flexibility. We know we have got that with HIA,” noted Dave MacRae, senior vice president of finance and accounting, Peachtree Group. “At Peachtree, we strive to be at the forefront of technology, always looking to the future and implementing best practices.”

“HIA’s advanced functionality has significantly enhanced our financial reporting and operational efficiency,” said Cheryl Mathews, vice president of hotel accounting, Peachtree Group. “Their training and support ensured a smooth transition, and our team is already seeing the benefits in day-to-day operations.”

“Peachtree Group needed a robust, hospitality-specific ERP that supports advanced financial management,” said Charlie Fritsch, CEO, Hotel Investor Apps. “HIA delivers automation, streamlined workflows, and financial tools built for sophisticated hotel operations.”