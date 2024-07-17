Sea Crest Beach Resort Announces Collection of Culinary Outlets

NORTH FALMOUTH, Massachusetts—Sea Crest Beach Resort unveiled Streetscape, an onsite collection of five culinary experiences inclusive of full- and quick-service options. Streetscape is open year-round.

New England dishes and cocktails are available at The Lantern Room, which is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Casual dining options include The Hatch, specializing in fried seafood and summertime fare; Buzzards Bay Pizza Co., including traditional pizzas; and poolside ice cream at Captain Scoops. One-stop shop Old Silver Provisions has coffees, teas, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, local gifts, and travel essentials. Sea Crest Beach Resort has also expanded its culinary offerings with a newly designed pool and beach bar.

Streetscape’s five distinct venues are clustered in a central location, providing a ‘town square’ aesthetic on-property. This design adds to the resort’s vibe as a family-friendly destination.

Sea Crest Beach Resort General Manager Jay Sheldon said, “Year after year, guests and locals alike travel to Sea Crest for the timeless beauty of our pristine location—the soft sands, the endless ocean, and of course, those breathtaking Cape Cod sunsets. Now, we’re thrilled to elevate the experience even further with Streetscape, a vibrant collection of new and enhanced dining options. Imagine watching the sun dip below the horizon while savoring a delicious meal at The Lantern Room or unwinding by the pool with one of our signature cocktails and small bites from The Hatch. With Streetscape, every bite complements the unforgettable memories you create at our resort.”