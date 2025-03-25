SHR Launches AI Assistant to Automate CRS and CRM Platforms

HOUSTON, Texas—SHR announced the launch of its new AI Assistant, an embedded solution that automates content creation within its central reservation systems (CRS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms. Designed to eliminate the inefficiencies of manual content management, the AI Assistant has multilingual updates, messaging consistency, and accessibility compliance.

SHR’s AI Assistant eliminates the costs of outdated content workflows by generating room descriptions, promotional messaging, and image alt-text, reducing manual workload and ensuring consistency across all platforms.

The platform is embedded into SHR’s CRS and CRM, eliminating the need for hoteliers to manually rebuild or map reservation descriptions across systems. The CRS automatically shares room descriptions, rate details, and policies with the CRM across all supported languages.

Within the CRM, hoteliers can refine AI-generated content by modifying tone, length, and style to align with their brand voice, ensuring every touchpoint delivers a consistent experience.

Rodrigo Jimenez, CEO, SHR, said, “Our new AI Assistant is not just about saving time, it’s about ensuring every guest touchpoint delivers the right message, in the right language, with the right level of detail to drive bookings and revenue. It’s the first step in a series of AI-driven enhancements we’ll be introducing over the coming months to help hotels elevate every stage of the guest journey. ”