Stayntouch Partners With Revival Hotels

BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch partnered with Revival Hotels to give its independent properties a cloud property management system (PMS). Revival Hotels blends industry expertise with a hands-on approach to hotel management, ensuring every property operates efficiently while delivering guest experiences. In choosing Stayntouch, Revival Hotels sought a PMS partner that aligns with its hospitality-first mindset that offers automation, cloud-based flexibility, and an interface that hotel teams can quickly adopt.

The PMS offers:

A user-friendly design for staff adoption and training in two days.

Cloud-based flexibility enables teams to manage operations from anywhere.

Automated workflows that streamline check-in, real-time room updates, and back-office operations.

Support and partnership, ensuring smooth implementation and continuous optimization.

Saxton Sharad, founder and CEO of Revival Hotels, said, “We chose Stayntouch because it’s built for the way modern hotels operate—efficient, intuitive, and designed to work for our teams, not against them. Having worked with nearly every PMS on the market, we know that a system is only as good as how well the team can use it. Stayntouch’s ease of use, combined with its cloud-based flexibility, has allowed us to streamline front desk operations, reduce training times, and ultimately enhance the guest experience. Seeing our hotel teams thrive with this system confirms that we made the right choice.”

Priya Rajamani, vice president of implementation and support at Stayntouch, added, “Revival Hotels is the perfect mix of hands-on hospitality and strategic innovation, making them an ideal partner for Stayntouch. With our platform, we’re helping transform their operational framework to drive greater efficiency, streamline workflows, and deliver an exceptional, guest-first experience across their independent properties. We’re proud to work with a team that truly values both operational excellence and the technology that drives it.”