Selina Acquires Remote Year as Part of Subscription Model Strategy

LONDON — Global hospitality platform Selina today announced its acquisition in an all-stock transaction of Remote Year’s brand and customer base. Remote Year enables professionals to take their careers outside of the traditional office.

Selina and Remote Year represent two brands in the travel and remote work categories and this acquisition strengthens both brands’ prospects for growth and expansion in a post-pandemic world. Remote Year will continue to exist as its own brand and will use Selina’s catalog of properties, which spans 19 countries and three continents, to improve its customer experience. Selina will tap into Remote Year’s community of professionals and remote workers as it focuses on longer-term stays and its remote work offering. As a collective, Selina and Remote Year will work together to tailor products that fit the needs of this expanding market.

The acquisition is one of a number of moves Selina is making to double down on its “stay, play, and work from anywhere” model, including the recent launch of subscription-based travel packages. This newly developed subscription offering is geared to the shift toward remote work.

Advertisement

“At Selina, we have always supported flexible remote work models and believe they result in an increase in productivity and a reduction in turnover for businesses,” said Rafi Museri, Selina co-founder and CEO. “With the acquisition of the Remote Year brand and the launch of our subscription-based packages, it’s clear that our business model is one designed for this new age of working, and is well-positioned to support not only long-standing digital nomads but also a new generation of remote workers that are being offered more flexible work environments by companies looking to attract and retain talent.”

“We could not be more thrilled to join the Selina family. We have previously partnered with Selina in multiple markets over the last few years, and look forward to utilizing their global team and infrastructure to power our best programs yet,” said Sam Pessin, Remote Year co-founder and CEO. “As travel resumes and more professionals work remotely, we are planning for a surge in demand for our transformational four and 12-month work and travel programs.”

“As we look to a new era of travel and hospitality, we plan to continue expanding our product to offer unique experiences at the intersection of culture, work, and travel, that ultimately make it easier than ever for a new generation of worldly travelers to pursue their most fulfilling lives,” added Museri.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE