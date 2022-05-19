This Week’s Comings & Goings

Agilysys announced it has hired Terrie O’Hanlon as its chief marketing officer. In this newly created role, O’Hanlon will focus on amplifying the company’s global market presence and driving revenue growth through global marketing initiatives.

Selina has appointed Eyal Amzallag as chief operations officer. In this role, Amzallag is responsible for overseeing the operations of Selina’s portfolio of hotels. In addition, Selina has also named Lena Katz chief technology officer, and she is responsible for overseeing the company’s technology roadmaps and product development.

Hospitality Ventures Management Group has named Peter Hoffman senior vice president, select brands. In his new role, Hoffman will oversee and be responsible for the performance of the company’s existing portfolio of select-service brands.

Meyer Jabara Hotels has announced Heidi Nielsen as vice president of investments and asset management. For the last 15 years, Nielsen has served as managing director for a global consulting firm. She will now oversee the Meyer Jabara portfolio and identify new investment opportunities.

Rebel Hospitality announced the appointment of Donna Hassett as vice president of finance. With experience in leading financial operations in the hospitality industry, including hotel management, revenue analysis, and financial strategies, Hassett’s knowledge spans portfolios owned by REITs, private equity, and high net worth individuals.

Nomadix Inc. has announced the appointment of Mike Womack to vice president of partner sales, the Americas. He brings over 25 years of sales management and business development experience in the wireless technology solutions and services space.

Stonehill announced the expansion of its leadership team with four senior executive hires. Joining the organization are Daniel Siegel, Greg Koenig, Nisu Mehta, and Taylor Pike. The addition of these leaders represents a strategic step in Stonehill’s vision of expanding its commercial lending business across all real estate sectors.

Gulph Creek Hotels has named Javier Bujanda as regional vice president of operations. In this new role, Bujanda will provide guidance and support for the operations teams at Gulph Creek properties in the Middle Atlantic and Southeast regions.

Champlin’s Marina & Resort announced the appointment of Elizabeth Connor to the role of general manager. Connor will lead the Champlin’s team overseeing all resort and marina operations on Block Island.

Sarah Titus, general manager, and Nicholas Janysek, director of sales, marketing, and events for Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis, have been appointed to oversee the hotel, slated to open in summer 2022.

Woodside Hotel Group announced the appointment of William Elkington as the new director of sales and marketing at Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa. In this role, Elkington leads the implementation of the annual business plan to achieve the hotel’s group sales goals and oversees leisure sales, marketing strategies, and public relations.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has announced three new hires: Executive Chef Sezer Deniz to Kimpton EPIC Hotel’s Area 31 restaurant, General Manager of Food and Beverage Vance Roderick at King Tide Fish & Shell at the Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel, and Director of Sales and Marketing Claudia Bowers at the Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel.

Omni La Mansión del Rio and Mokara Hotel & Spa announced the appointment of Andres Farias to executive chef. With nearly two decades of progressive experience, Farias has worked in the hospitality industry at many hotels and restaurants including Starwood Hotels, Marriott International, and IHG Hotels & Resorts.

UniFocus has announced new additions to its advisory board with the appointments of Patrick Volz and Mary Jo Dolasinski. With the two industry professionals bringing more than 40 years of combined hospitality market experience, UniFocus is set to leverage their knowledge and experience to provide tools that address the latest workforce management needs.