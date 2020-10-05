ATLANTA — IHG Hotels & Resorts recently shard new data on staycations in the United States this summer and the impact of summer travel trends on hotel bookings.

“People are as eager as ever to travel, but the pandemic has understandably changed priorities when traveling,” commented Brian Hicks, SVP of commercial and revenue management, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “With enhanced cleaning measures through our IHG Way of Clean program and more flexible booking policies, people have continued traveling this summer, with many opting for a staycation in the United States.”

Below are five of the summer travel trends that the company highlighted.