MGM Resorts International announced the appointment of Gary Fritz to president of MGM Resorts Interactive. Fritz will oversee MGM Resorts’ diversification strategy by expanding the company’s digital platforms organically and through acquisitions.

Hospitality Ventures Management Group announced Sameer Nair as senior vice president of acquisitions and development. Nair previously worked as vice president of hotel investments for Banyan Investment Group.

Remington Hotels has hired David Falvey as senior vice president of business development. Falvey joins Remington Hotel with more than 20 years of experience, most recently serving as head of real estate for The Demex Group.

KSL Resorts has named Chris Riccardi as senior vice president, global sales strategy. Previously a senior vice president of Outrigger Hospitality Group, he will lead the global sales team and oversee strategic sales efforts for the KSL Resorts portfolio.

PM Hotel Group announced the appointment of Bob Frost as senior vice president | people + culture. Frost’s role includes leading PM Hotel Group’s human resources and envisioning and implementing systems and initiatives that align with the company’s goals and values.

Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, announced the appointment of Dan Herget as executive chef. Herget comes to Perry Lane Hotel from The Standard Spa Miami Beach and has over 20 years of culinary experience.

David Stanton has been appointed as general manager of The West Hollywood EDITION. Stanton has worked with the EDITION Hotels brand for over five years. He was most recently general manager of The London EDITION.

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, opening in 2023, appointed Mike Culver as general manager. Culver will join the hotel’s leadership team after serving as hotel manager of the Marriott Marquis Houston.

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas announced the appointment of Sebastian Stutz as general manager. Stutz spent more than a decade with Hilton Hotels & Resorts and more than 13 years with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company during his career.

McKibbon Hospitality announced the appointment of Curt Cerise as dual general manager of the dual-branded Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Midtown and Element by Westin Atlanta Midtown. Cerise is responsible for all operations at the properties.

Park Hyatt New York announced the appointment of Laurent Ebzant as general manager of the property. Ebzant is responsible for managing all aspects of the hotel including operations, guest services, and financial performance.

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown announced the promotion of William Stratton to market director of sales and marketing. Previously Stratton served as the director of sales and marketing at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel before joining Sheraton Phoenix Downtown as director of group sales in 2021.

Marriott Marquis Houston announced Pablo Aguirre as executive chef. In this new role, Aguirre will oversee five of the hotel’s on-site dining venues. Aguirre was most recently executive chef for the Houston Airport Marriott at George Bush Intercontinental.

The Allison Inn & Spa welcomed Jack Strong as executive chef. In this new role, Strong is leading all culinary programming at the boutique resort and its JORY restaurant. Strong will implement new menus for the property’s food and beverage experience.

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Todd Gagnon as general manager and Matt Drusch as director of sales and marketing at the Omni Tempe Hotel at Arizona State University slated to open in 2023.

Mainsail Lodging & Development has appointed Jason Perkins as general manager of The Karol Hotel in Tampa, Florida. Perkins is stepping into the role from Adam Duffey, who is now serving as general manager of the Fenway Hotel in Dunedin, Florida.

Pacifica Hotels announced two hires: Greg Heyn has been appointed as general manager of Springhill Suites Paso Robles, and William Stout has been named area general manager at Cambria Collection.

The Trade Milwaukee, an Autograph Collection Hotel, is building its staff with two new sales team hires: Samantha Sullivan has been named director of sales, and Emily Rauber is joining the team as senior sales manager.

Dirty Habit at Hotel Zelos announced the appointment of two new sous chefs: Keegan Caves and Dylan Low. Caves and Low will share the responsibilities of working with the restaurant’s executive chef.

Selina has added five new executives to its board of directors: Chair of the Board Eric J. Foss, Catherine Dunleavy, Eileen Moore Johnson, Richard S. Stoddart, and Adi Soffer Teeni. Their appointments will be effective upon the business combination closing of Selina and BOA Acquisition Corp.