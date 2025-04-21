NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—Kitchenless won the top prize in the AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) 2025 Tech Pitch Competition, co-powered by HFTP (Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals), held at AAHOACON25. The company was recognized for its food platform, which uses proprietary steam technology to cook ready-to-serve chef-curated Kitchenless dishes. The system operates through QR code intelligence, offering an efficient way to access meals without relying on traditional kitchen infrastructure and its equipment.

“This win isn’t just about Kitchenless – it’s about what’s possible when innovation meets real-world hospitality challenges,” said Co-Founder & COO, Sharon J. Pantong. “It validates not just our technology, but shows that we fundamentally simplify food service and empower the hospitality industry with a smarter, faster, and more profitable solution. We’re incredibly grateful to be part of this journey with the AAHOA family.”

A panel of five judges with expertise in technology and hospitality chose the company from a field of six finalists:

Digit7 and Ocra tied for second place, while third place was presented to M3.

“Year after year, this competition proves that technology is a game-changer for hospitality,” AAHOA Chairman Kamalesh (KP) Patel said. “As someone who grew up in this industry, I understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve. It’s inspiring to see how these companies tackle real-world challenges with smart, practical solutions. Congratulations to Kitchenless for their leadership.”

“Kitchenless is redefining hotel food service,” said Kitchenless Founder & CEO Mike Özkan. “We enable everyone to serve consistent, high-quality dishes across their entire portfolio – with zero kitchen infrastructure, minimal labor, and no compromise on quality or taste. At the press of a button, hotels can unlock new revenue streams, increase profitability, and elevate the guest experience – all while simplifying back-of-house operations. It’s not just a tech upgrade – it’s a new business model for food service.”

This year’s panel of judges was composed of:

Emcee + Judge: Nishant (Neal) Patel, AAHOA Past Chairman (2022-23)

Amy Hellen, Managing Editor, Hotel Online (HFTP)

Arpit Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Data Intellect

Mart Riley, Vice President of Sales, Kings III Emergency Communications

Nil Kumar, President & Chief Product Officer, Anand Systems

The AAHOA 2025 Tech Pitch Competition sought companies and products that provide new technologies that elevate the guest experience and help hotel owners cut costs.

“The level of creativity and problem-solving we saw in this year’s competition was outstanding,” AAHOA President & CEO Laura Lee Blake said. “Technology is transforming our industry at an incredible pace, and it’s exciting to see solutions that directly address the needs of hotel owners. We applaud every company that participated for their commitment to innovation and for bringing fresh ideas that can make a tangible impact.

As the winning company, Kitchenless earns a complimentary exhibit booth at AAHOACON26 in Philadelphia, PA.

“If you believe in your solution and its impact, AAHOA’s Tech Pitch is the perfect platform,” said Özkan. “It’s more than a competition – it’s a chance to connect with an amazing community and move the industry forward, together as a team.”