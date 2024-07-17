Raines Adds Sea Palms Resort to Management Portfolio

FLORENCE, South Carolina—Raines welcomed the Sea Palms Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, to its management portfolio. This addition, owned by RREAF Holdings, is part of Woven by Raines, the company’s lifestyle division, and includes a golf course, marking the second golf course managed by Raines.

Sea Palms Resort is in an upscale resort community and offers a blend of luxury and leisure. The 121-room property, recently renovated to offer upgraded suites, caters to a wide range of guests and groups. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and bike rentals. The outdoor “Pool Yard” has a turf lawn for yard games and a patio with fireplaces and lounge chairs.

The hotel’s full-service restaurant, Sago at Sea Palms, is named after a palm species native to the area. Sago serves lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and a Sunday brunch buffet.

Sea Palms Resort is also home to the Sea Palms Golf Club, which includes an 18-hole course with views of the coastal landscape, a Golf Shop & Marketplace, and a practice facility often used by touring golf professionals.

“Raines has been focused on calculated growth in the right markets with the right partners, and we are very excited to partner once again with RREAF Holdings on Sea Palms Resort,” said Grey Raines, managing partner of Raines. “Further, we are delighted to add another fantastic boutique property to our Woven by Raines portfolio, which specializes in creating tailor-made experiences for boutique properties. We expect great things from this hotel and the thriving St. Simons Island market.”

“Raines continues to excel as a valued management partner, and we are delighted to announce the expansion of our collaboration with Sea Palms Resort,” said Kip Sowden, chairman and CEO of RREAF Holdings. “We eagerly anticipate deepening our partnership further, with a shared commitment to future projects that promise continued success.”