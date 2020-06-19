San Diego’s Ocean Park Inn Reopens With Reimagined Rooms

SAN DIEGO — Ocean Park Inn, a family-owned and operated hotel located in on the Pacific Beach boardwalk, recently reopened with 71 reimagined guestrooms as part of a phased, property-wide renovation.

Ocean Park Inn’s new guestrooms and refreshed common areas were envisioned by Los Angeles-based interior architectural design firm, Clear on Black. The mid-century-meets-the-beach vibe is complete with accents in tribute to the hotel’s original Tiki-themed design.

“The reopening of San Diego hotels to leisure guests and the completion of the first phase of our reimagination couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Elvin Lai, CEO and president. “Our new guestrooms are the perfect place to relax and cure cabin fever for locals and they’re a great oceanfront getaway for singles and families planning summer road trips.”

A new pool deck will be unveiled at the end of June. The final phase of the renovation, scheduled to be completed this fall, will include the complete redesign of the lobby and building’s exterior façade to complement the mid-century aesthetic of the interior.

As the hotel will look a little different, so will the guest experience as Ocean Park Inn will temporarily realign hotel operations in the wake of COVID-19. New guest services and enhanced health and safety protocols are designed to ensure the wellness of guests, staff, neighbors, and visitors in Pacific Beach. In place of its standard continental buffet breakfast, the hotel is partnering with local bakeries to offer breakfast pastries. The hotel has also partnered with several Pacific Beach eateries to offer in-room dining for lunch and dinner.

