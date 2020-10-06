Rooftop Retreats: Hotels Open Sky-High Restaurants and Bars This Fall

1 Parkestry Rooftop Bar

JW Marriott Anaheim Resort announced on September 28 the opening of Parkestry Rooftop Bar, Anaheim’s highest bar and lounge. The bar overlooks Disneyland Resort and will have unobstructed views of the nightly firework display once the park reopens. The menu blends Executive Chef Amol Agarwal’s Indian heritage, cultural experiences, and culinary expertise using fruits, herbs, and vegetables from the property’s JW Garden. Each side of the rooftop space is designed to represent the daytime and nighttime sky, with decorative lights resembling constellations and a bar made of gold and crème tiles to look like the sun.