Rooftop Retreats: Hotels Open Sky-High Restaurants and Bars This Fall

Rooftop restaurants and bars have grown in popularity in recent years, and as the COVID-19 pandemic prompts more outdoor dining and socialization, these spaces are becoming even more coveted by both guests and owners. Below are four hotels are debuting new rooftop venues this fall.
1Parkestry Rooftop Bar
JW Marriott Anaheim Resort announced on September 28 the opening of Parkestry Rooftop Bar, Anaheim’s highest bar and lounge. The bar overlooks Disneyland Resort and will have unobstructed views of the nightly firework display once the park reopens. The menu blends Executive Chef Amol Agarwal’s Indian heritage, cultural experiences, and culinary expertise using fruits, herbs, and vegetables from the property’s JW Garden. Each side of the rooftop space is designed to represent the daytime and nighttime sky, with decorative lights resembling constellations and a bar made of gold and crème tiles to look like the sun.
2Merois
On September 25, Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group announed two new restaurants, Merois and Ospero, by Los Angeles-based Chef Wolfgang Puck. Set to open late fall 2020, Merois, located on the rooftop of Pendry West Hollywood, will offer views of Los Angeles from high above Sunset Boulevard. The menu will spotlight Chef Wolfgang Puck’s “passion for combining classic French techniques with California and Asian influences,” Puck said. “This project inspired me to create a dining experience for Los Angeles that not only celebrates the iconic West Hollywood I love so much, but also embraces the future of dining.”
3Estrella Lounge
AC Hotel Washington, D.C. Convention Center—the third AC Hotels by Marriott to open in the capital region—opened to guests on October 5. Unique to the brand’s convention center location is the hotel’s penthouse-style Estrella Lounge, an indoor/outdoor rooftop designed by Grizform Design Architects. Opening in late fall, this destination will have weekly Jazz performances for locals and guests to enjoy.
4Beacon Social Drinkery
The 243-room waterfront Luminary Hotel & Co.—the fifth Mainsail Lodging & Development property in Marriott’s Autograph Collection—debuted in downtown Fort Myers, Florida, on September 23 along with three of its featured food and beverage outlets: Ella Mae’s Diner, Dean Street Coffee, and the Lobby Bar. The hotel also plans to open Silver King Ocean Brasserie in November and Beacon Social Drinkery in October.