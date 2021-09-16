This Week’s Comings & Goings

BWH Hotel Group recently announced the retirement of David Kong, president and CEO. Kong will be retiring at the end of 2021, and he has held his president and CEO positions since 2004 after joining Best Western Hotels & Resorts in 2001.

Three Red Roof executives have been promoted to fill key roles within the organization. John Park has been promoted to vice president, finance. Michael Sharp has been promoted to vice president, procurement, design, and construction. And Steve Woodward has been promoted to vice president, quality, training, and development.

Jody Madigan has been appointed to chief operating officer of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Madigan is responsible for developing and implementing strategic plans, marketing initiatives, and profitability. Madigan was previously general manager for the Paragon Casino and Resort.

Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection has named Dave Montrose senior vice president of operations, and he will manage day-to-day property happenings for the company’s three ranches, The Farm and Brush Creek, and Green Mountain private ski area. Montrose was most recently CEO of Janko Hospitality, LLC.

Ken Roberts has been named president of Dellisart, a hospitality ownership, management, and development company. Roberts joined Dellisart in 2007 as vice president of operations, where he oversaw operations and property responsibilities. And during his career, he worked for Marriott International, White Lodging, and Island Hospitality.

The Aspen Meadows Resort has appointed Frank Kastelz general manager. During his career, Kastelz most recently worked as hotel manager for The Tremont House, a Wyndham Grand Hotel in Galveston, Texas; he was also the complex director of food and beverage for three Wyndham Hotels.

Ian Robert McClendon is joining The Edgewater Hotel team by Noble House Hotels & Resorts. McClendon will be managing operational teams at the hotel and daily happenings. Before Noble House Hotels & Resorts, McClendon was director of operations for LODGE Camps, a hotel start-up company.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts promoted Derek Morrison to general manager of the Hilton Madison Monona Terrace in Madison, Wisconsin. As general manager, Morrison is leading operations for the property adjacent to the Monona Terrace Convention Center. Morrison was previously general manager of the Crowne Plaza Northstar in Minneapolis.

The Westin Los Angeles Airport has named Melanie Stroh director of sales and Mark Goldrup general manager. Stroh has an extensive background in sales, spending the past seven years with Westin branded airport and resort properties. And in the general manager position, Goldrup will be leading operations and guest experience.

Stacey Mendoza is senior manager of marketing and partnerships for the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort, which opened in August 2021. Mendoza is building brand loyalty, enhancing customer experience, and managing activation programs in this position. She has spent over 10 years with Marriott International.

Courtney Forrester has been hired as director of marketing for the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, and she will be responsible for developing and managing strategic marketing activities. Previously, Forrester worked in public relations positions including for PR Newswire, Winston Flowers, and the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston.

AC Hotel by Marriott Jackson Ridgeland named Amber Davis director of sales, where she will assist with the hotel’s opening later in 2021. Davis previously served as director of catering for the Westin and Marriott in Jackson, Mississippi, and during her career, she worked for brands like Holiday Inn, Hyatt, and Fairview Inn.

Bobby Hotel recently welcomed Executive Chef Ryan Poli to lead culinary operations and develop a new vision for the property’s dining experience. Poli was most recently the executive chef of The Catbird Seat, where he updated tasting menus and worked to build the restaurant’s brand through food.

Steven Sterritt is joining the W Aspen team as executive chef, leading on-site dining options including The Living Room lounge, WET Deck rooftop bar, and a new lounge concept coming winter 2021. During his career, Sterritt has worked for The Arrabelle Hotel and The Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch.

The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota has named Rajesh Khubchandani general manager, overseeing the resort, residence, beach club, and gold operations. Khubchandani most recently was vice president of luxury brand operations for Marriott International, and also was general manager for multiple Ritz-Carlton properties.

Richard Poskanzer has been named general manager of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville ahead of its 2022 openings. Before the property officially opens, Poskanzer will lead the development of hotel amenities and be integral in assembling the team that will open the property.

Kimpton Armory Hotel in Bozeman, Montana, has named James P. Miller general manager and Courtney Reeves director of sales and marketing. Recently, Miller converted the Intercontinental Stephen F. Austin to another brand, and Reeves was recently director of leisure sales at various hotel properties.

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa has named five executives, four of which are new hires and one promotion: Dan Tederous has been named executive sous chef, Lee Guidry has been named banquet chef, Thomas Mikesell is leading the Seagar restaurant team, Fleetwood Covington has been promoted to sous chef, and Steve Withall has been named culinary team lead for the Sandcastles restaurant.

The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville, has appointed three new team members, including Mark Yanke as general manager, Kalyana Krishnamoorthy as director of food and beverage, and Pilar Ortiz as director of people and culture. The three will assist in bringing the property to new heights in Nashville.

Cloud5 Communications is welcoming David Heckaman vice president of product development. Heckaman joins Cloud5 from Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, where he spent 19 years working in technology development in the group’s New York City and North American flagship property.

Bert Stevens started his position as a broker at the HotelBrokerOne Dallas office in August 2021. Stevens has brokerage sales career experience, including working for CBRE in 1996. In addition, Stevens worked as a principal for Westbrooke Hospitality Corporation, where he led the financial management of 54 hotels.