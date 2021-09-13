Four Hotel Rooftop Bars Raise Over $7,000 for Hurricane Ida Relief

TAMPA, Florida—Four hotel rooftop bars in Florida held a “Raise the Roof for Hurricane Ida Relief” event, raising more than $7,000 for the American Red Cross. EDGE Rooftop Cocktail Lounge (Epicurean Hotel in Tampa); Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar (Fenway Hotel in Dunedin); Vantage Rooftop Bar (The Karol Hotel in Clearwater); and Beacon Social Drinkery (Luminary Hotel & Co. in Fort Myers) donated half of the evening’s sales to directly support those impacted by the storm.

“It came together fast, but we wanted to give our guests and neighbors a way to quickly and directly help those affected by Hurricane Ida,” said Joe Collier, president of Mainsail Lodging & Development. “It was great to see so many come out at our four hotel rooftop bars to support the cause, with some guests making private donations, including one $1,000 donation from another local business.”

Along the Gulf Coast, the American Red Cross is providing help to people struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which has expanded to include many affected by tornadoes, torrential rains, and widespread flooding in several states in the mid-Atlantic and northeast. Currently, efforts are focused on providing safe shelter, meals, and comfort for those in greatest need.