Roger Baker Transitions to CIO and Advisor of First Hospitality

CHICAGO, Illinois—First Hospitality announced the transition of Roger Baker from chief financial officer to his new role as chief investment officer and advisor. With 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, including 16 years as a leader on First Hospitality’s executive team, in this new role, Baker will advise on selected capital formation transactions as well as certain management and investor relations initiatives.

“Roger’s leadership has been instrumental in the growth and success of First Hospitality during his tenure and we’re pleased that he will continue to be part of our efforts as he transitions into this new role,” said David Duncan, CEO of First Hospitality. “His transition to CIO and advisor is a natural next step as Matt Schuster settles into his role as CFO.”

Matt Schuster stepped into the role of chief financial officer at First Hospitality in April. Before joining First Hospitality, Schuster spent over five years in leadership roles at Club Quarters Hotels, where he most recently served as the chief financial officer. Schuster will lead the company’s financial services functions and will play a role in further developing long-term strategy and execution.