RESTON, Virginia—Crescent Hotels & Resorts has entered into a management agreement with an affiliate of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. covering the JW Marriott at Reston Station. The new hotel, Virginia’s first JW Marriott and only the second in the Washington, D.C. region, will be part of the next phase of development at Comstock’s Reston Station, a mixed-use and transit-oriented neighborhood in the Dulles Corridor.

The JW Marriott at Reston Station is a 28-story glass and concrete high-rise adjacent to the Wiehle-Reston East station on Metro’s Silver Line. Above the 12-floor, 243-room hotel will be 94 JW Marriott-branded condominiums that recently opened for sale. Comstock appointed Marriott International as the condominium manager under a long-term brand management agreement.

Scheduled to open in mid-2025, the JW Marriott at Reston Station will have a JW Club, fitness facility, fine-dining restaurant, a signature bar, and a café. The hotel will also offer 25,000 square feet of event space, including a 9,000-square-foot main ballroom and multiple small meeting rooms, designed to accommodate conferences, banquets, weddings, trade shows, and more.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be involved in this prestigious development,” said Michael George, president and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “Crescent excels in the luxury full-service hotel sector, and Reston Station is a highly sought-after location. The addition of the JW Marriott Hotel to the Reston Station neighborhood will set a new standard for luxury and service in both the Dulles Corridor and the D.C. region.”

Situated across from the Silver Line and near Dulles Airport, the JW Marriott at Reston Station is at the center of The Row at Reston Station, the $1.3 billion development that spans approximately 1.5 million square feet, and is the newest addition to the Reston Station neighborhood, joining the Metro Plaza District. The Row at Reston Station will include residential, office, dining, and entertainment spaces and is focused around a large central green with a new LED sculpture that is the largest outdoor screen in the Washington DC metro area. The screen, capable of broadcasting in Full HD resolution with over 2.3 million pixels, is composed of rotating pylons.

“Comstock is thrilled to be working with Crescent Hotels & Resorts as manager of the first hotel that will open in the expansive Reston Station neighborhood,” said Chris Clemente, chairman and CEO of Comstock. “The Crescent team has been instrumental in brand selection, market positioning, design, and operational preparations that will ensure the JW Marriott Hotel at Reston Station sets a new standard for luxury in the Dulles Corridor while providing the premier conference and event space in northern Virginia. We look forward to welcoming the first guests in mid-2025.”