Mumford Company Announces the Sale of Best Western Kilmarnock Hotel

By
LODGING Staff
-
Best WeBest Western Kilmarnock Hotelstern

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company announced the sale of the Best Western Kilmarnock Hotel on behalf of HIExpectations, LLC. The new owner is a hotelier based in Virginia with several hotels in the region. The property will continue under the Best Western flag after cosmetic updates. David Mumford, senior principal in the firm’s Newport News headquarters, along with Justin Pinkard, principal in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office, and Carter Willcox, senior associate in the firm’s Newport News headquarters, were involved in the transaction.

Advertisement
Previous articleRenaissance Austin Hotel Completes Public Space Renovation
Next articleCambria Hotels Welcomes Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here