Mumford Company Announces the Sale of Best Western Kilmarnock Hotel

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company announced the sale of the Best Western Kilmarnock Hotel on behalf of HIExpectations, LLC. The new owner is a hotelier based in Virginia with several hotels in the region. The property will continue under the Best Western flag after cosmetic updates. David Mumford, senior principal in the firm’s Newport News headquarters, along with Justin Pinkard, principal in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office, and Carter Willcox, senior associate in the firm’s Newport News headquarters, were involved in the transaction.

