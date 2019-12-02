Dallas – Following the November 6, 2019, acquisition of Remington Hotels by Ashford Inc., Remington today announced several changes to its organizational structure, including the promotion of key leaders and the expansion of its executive team to support its anticipated growth into the third-party management space. Remington promoted Sloan Dean from chief operating officer to CEO and president and Stan Kennedy from senior vice president, operations, to chief operating officer. The company also appointed Jarrad Evans as chief investment officer and created a new role: chief commercial officer.

In addition to the above, Remington Hotels is expanding its senior leadership team by hiring a senior vice president, operations; senior vice president, business development; vice president, food and beverage strategy and execution; and a vice president, engineering.

“I am excited to begin this journey with Ashford, Inc. as the new owner of Remington,” said Monty Bennett, founder, chairman, and CEO of Ashford, Inc. “And, I am thrilled to hand over leadership of the company to Sloan Dean as CEO and president. Sloan has done a fantastic job guiding Remington forward as chief operating officer over the past two years, implementing numerous operational enhancements, continuing to outperform the market, and shifting the company’s culture to be more engaging and empowering of its associates. Sloan is an emerging talent in the hospitality industry, and I’m thrilled to have him as the leader of Remington going forward.”

“Remington is the place where passionate people thrive, and I’m excited to get to lead that passion forward in 2020,” said Sloan Dean, CEO and president. “Also, with recent industry consolidation amongst independent hotel management companies, our focus on expanding our hotel management business to third parties couldn’t be better timed. When we show our RPI growth and GOP margins for the past seven years, owners immediately understand our superior value proposition.”

In addition to these announcements, Remington has redesigned its logo to reflect a more contemporary and enhanced approach to the business.