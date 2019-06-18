RateGain Acquires BCV, Creates Guest Experience Cloud Platform

CHICAGO—RateGain has acquired hospitality-focused social media provider BCV. The combined companies will now offer a guest experience cloud platform with proprietary digital products designed to increase direct sales, provide guest interactions, and mitigate negative experiences, helping hotel chains maximize the guest lifetime value. This acquisition will further help RateGain unlock revenue across hotel chains, airlines, car rentals, OTAs, cruise lines, package providers, TMCs, and vacation rentals.

The guest experience cloud platform combines the power of BCV’s social media listening, analytics, creative, and engagement capabilities with RateGain’s AI-driven cognitive revenue management and smart distribution solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome Benji, Ari, Cece, and the BCV team to the RateGain family,” Bhanu Chopra, founder and CEO, RateGain, said. “RateGain and BCV will replace the traditional waterfall methodology of data collection, analysis, and action with a more agile model that would bring revenue management, sales, and marketing together, breaking down the traditional silos to generate unprecedented visibility and control to influence and impact the guest journey and directly measure impact on booking and Net RevPAR to maximize guest lifetime value.”

Also commenting on the acquisition, Benji Greenberg, co-founder and CEO of BCV, said, “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the global RateGain family. This deal will also increase our ability to bring ‘deep learning’ powered applications for the travel and hospitality industry in the near future. The new integrated platform will give more than 125,000 hotel properties, access to millions of proprietary social profiles to serve the right message, to the right guest, on the right channel, every day elevating the brand experience for guests across the research, plan, book, and experience journey. We will now have access to far more rate intelligence to ensure we’re hitting the right person across the right platform while increasing guest lifetime value for hotels.”