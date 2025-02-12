Rand Tower Hotel Updates Dining and Event Offerings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—The Rand Tower Hotel, Tribute Portfolio by Marriott, announced updates to its dining and event offerings that honor the property’s past.

Once home to Blondette and Miaou Miaou, the fifth-floor space is being reimagined as a function venue. This transformation combines Rand Tower’s Art Deco heritage with the aesthetics of a retractable sliding glass roof and an 800-square-foot outdoor terrace. The venue is a backdrop for special occasions, weddings, corporate events, and other gatherings. The space has customizable event packages, technology, and catering options.

On the main level, Bar Rufus is being reimagined as a breakfast and dinner destination, offering a modern take on classic dining. Inspired by French bistro culture, the new Bar Rufus will have morning and evening menus crafted with locally sourced ingredients. The outlet will serve signature dishes, cocktails, and Lavazza coffee.

“These changes reflect our ongoing commitment to evolving with the needs of our guests while honoring the legacy of the Rand Tower Hotel,” said Apple Noble, general manager, Rand Tower Hotel.

“By reimagining our spaces with modern elegance while preserving their historic charm, we are creating something truly special for Minneapolis,” Noble added. “Our future is built on the foundation of our past, and we can’t wait to share it with our guests.”