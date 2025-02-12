Tapestry Collection by Hilton Celebrates 150 Open Hotels

MCLEAN, Virginia—Tapestry Collection by Hilton ended 2024 with a milestone celebrating its 150th hotel opening. This was achieved through five first-in-country and territory debuts in Australia, Bonaire, Paraguay, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. These additions mark a new chapter for Tapestry Collection and its gathering of independent hotels, each offering guests an experience across 20 countries and territories.

Continuing its momentum, Tapestry Collection has expanded its global footprint by 50 percent in two years, growing from 100 hotels in January 2023 to 150 in January 2025. The brand continues to deliver stay experiences across new destinations worldwide, including:

The Motley Hotel Richmond, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Melbourne, Australia

Palmaroga Hotel Asuncion, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Asunción, Paraguay

Tumbi West Palm Beach Hotel Dubai, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in the United Arab Emirates

Metropolis Suites Bangkok, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Thailand

Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

“This exciting milestone reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful experiences that resonate with today’s travelers, as we continue growing Hilton’s Lifestyle portfolio,” said Jenna Hackett, senior vice president and global category leader, Hilton Lifestyle Brands. “And, as we recognize this achievement, it’s an honor to announce Elizabeth Scruggs as our new global brand leader of Tapestry Collection, whose track record, leadership and experience with Hilton will be instrumental in shaping the next chapter of success for the brand.”

Scruggs has been with Hilton for 14 years, beginning her tenure on the owner relations team. She later brought her expertise to Hilton’s supply management, leading initiatives that enhanced brand engagement, responsible sourcing, and marketing efforts.

“Joining Tapestry Collection at such a pivotal moment presents an incredible opportunity,” said Scruggs. “With the collection growing at a rapid pace, we are creating new opportunities for guests to immerse themselves in destinations worth exploring. In 2025 and beyond, we look forward to accelerating Tapestry Collection’s global growth and introducing travelers to even more hotels that foster a sense of exploration and adventure.”

With more than 40 openings worldwide expected in 2025, Tapestry Collection is on track to have a significant number of openings. Over 40 percent of the pipeline is in international destinations, and upcoming debuts are planned for Istanbul, Turkey; Northern Ireland, United Kingdom; and Umbria, Italy. Additionally, 60 hotels and counting are slated for development beyond 2025, including: