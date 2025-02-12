Finance & DevelopmentGulph Creek Hotels Opens Moxy Allentown Downtown
Gulph Creek Hotels Opens Moxy Allentown Downtown

By LODGING Staff

WAYNE, Pennsylvania—Gulph Creek Hotels introduced Moxy Allentown Downtown, the latest addition to its portfolio. Located in Allentown’s Downtown West district, this hotel brings a social-first hospitality experience to the region.

Designed to capture the city’s entertainment heritage, Moxy Allentown guests can visit the bar for check-in. Its social spaces include a Zoltar fortune-telling machine and Tipsy the Tiger, a golden carousel centerpiece. The guestrooms have a minimalist approach with functional workspaces and details like rotary phones that play bedtime stories.

“Moxy is all about creating a fun, engaging atmosphere that appeals to today’s travelers,” said Adam Hluschak, general manager, “From the lobby to the guestrooms, every detail is designed to spark conversation and bring people together.”

The hotel officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local leaders.

