Radisson Rewards Partners With WeHotel, Jin Jiang’s Booking Platform

Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, Radisson Rewards, announced a new collaboration with WeHotel, the global hotel booking platform for Jin Jiang International.

Effective June 30, 2019, 53 Radisson Hotel Group properties are bookable on the WeHotel platform, while more than 1,100 remaining participating hotels will become available by the end of the year. As part of this collaboration, Radisson Rewards and WeHotel Prime, the loyalty program for Jin Jiang’s high-end hotels, are working together to provide localized, in-hotel benefits to members of both programs.

Jin Jiang International acquired Radisson Hotel Group last year. By going live on WeHotel, Radisson Hotel Group’s properties will benefit from significant exposure in China, the world’s largest travel market, access to more than 148 million members of Jin Jiang WeHotel’s loyalty programs, local language booking options, Chinese digital payments, and more.

WeHotel Prime members will be able to book Radisson Hotel Group properties through the WeHotel platform, while also earning points and elite qualifying nights for all eligible stays. When staying at hotels outside China, WeHotel Prime members will have access to localized, in-hotel member benefits provided by Radisson Rewards.

Radisson Rewards members will also be able to take advantage of localized, in-hotel benefits, provided by the WeHotel Prime program, when they stay at Radisson Hotel Group properties in China, in addition to the Radisson Rewards points and elite qualifying nights they will earn for all eligible stays.

“This global loyalty collaboration marks an exciting and important step forward in the relationship between Jin Jiang International and Radisson Hotel Group. Our companies have a combined loyalty base of nearly 170 million members, so it’s vital that we create consistent benefits for all our members, wherever in the world they travel. Through this integration we are paving the way for a bright future,” said Eric De Neef, executive vice president and global chief commercial officer, Radisson Hotel Group.

“Jin Jiang International and Radisson Hotel Group are building an industry-leading hospitality company that combines the best of both our companies. Becoming part of WeHotel puts Radisson Hotel Group’s properties literally at the fingertips of millions of Chinese travelers, including WeHotel Prime’s huge loyal customer base. By driving deeper synergies, we will continue to create exceptional benefits for our hotels and loyal guests,” commented Jin Jiang.

Of the 53 Radisson Hotel Group properties that went live on WeHotel, 18 are in China, with others located around the world, including in the United States.