Eight Hotel Tech Integrations, Partnerships, and Product Launches

Frontline International Redesigns M3 System Web Interface

Frontline International’s M3 data management system helps kitchen managers to control and monitor their cooking oil using a central, web-based utility. Its new redesigned online dashboard allows users to tap into a complete accounting of all things cooking oil, saving oil, and optimizing chain practice and set accurate, smart controls. The cleaner design includes customizable settings and bold graphic displays. Users can select which information they want to appear and where they want it positioned by choosing and arranging widgets, with access at the macro, micro, and granular levels. M3 also generates reports that are customized according to user preferences.