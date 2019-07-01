Best Western Opens Six U.S. Properties

Best Western Hotels & Resorts recently added six properties to its portfolio: the Best Western Plus Indianapolis NW Hotel; the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Keyser in West Virginia; the Best Western Plus Yuma Foothills Inn and Suites in Arizona; the Best Western Plus Sun Canyon in Arizona; the Best Western Plus Portales Inn in New Mexico; and Best Western Greenville in Illinois.

Best Western Plus Opens in Northwest Indianapolis

Owned by Park Hospitality, Best Western Plus Indianapolis NW Hotel recently completed a $2.7 million renovation.

The redesigned guestrooms include a mini-fridge, microwave, and an in-room Keurig single-serve coffee maker. Free WiFi is available throughout the hotel—including at the fire pit on the outdoor patio. The hotel also offers a complimentary full hot breakfast daily, guest laundry, an electric charging station, and a 24-hour business center.

Located off of Interstate 465, the property provides access to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis Zoo, Lucas Oil Stadium, and Park 100 Business Park.

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Keyser

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Keyser is opening its doors in Keyser, West Virginia. With 49 upgraded guestrooms, 12 of which are extended size with separate seating areas, offer a flat-screen television, microwave, mini-fridge, and bedside charging stations. The hotel also has a 24-hour fitness center, meeting space for up to 20 people, an outdoor open-air gazebo and gas fire pit, a daily complimentary breakfast buffet, and free wireless internet.

The property is within driving distance of Dans Mountain Park, Smoke Hole Caverns, the Polish Pines and Fore Sisters golf courses, and Ashby Fort Museum.

Best Western Plus Yuma Foothills Inn and Suites

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has opened the Best Western Plus Yuma Foothills Inn and Suites. This 97-suite hotel is owned by Greens Hotels and recently underwent a $2.5 million renovation.

Every room has a 49” flat-screen TV, a microwave, mini-fridge, and pillow-top mattresses. Kitchenettes are available in some rooms. Amenities include an outdoor pool and hot tub open daily, an on-site fitness center, and a complimentary full breakfast served daily.

The Best Western Plus Yuma Foothills Inn and Suites is located off of I-8 for easy access in and out of the Yuma and near Yuma Palms Mall and Mesa Del Sol Golf Course.

Best Western Plus Sun Canyon

Best Western Hotels & Resorts added the Best Western Plus Sun Canyon at 260 N. Garden Avenue in Sierra Vista, Arizona. This 80-room hotel is owned by Sun Canyon Hotel Partners and managed by Ponderosa Hotel Management Services.

As the newest hotel in Sierra Vista, the hotel’s guestrooms offer new furniture, 50” flat-screen TVs, microwaves, mini-fridges, Cloud 9 pillowtop mattresses, high-speed wireless internet, and a variety of food and drink options at the onsite Marketplace. Amenities include an onsite fitness center, outdoor hot tub and pool, a Dual Port Electric Vehicle Charging Station with Tesla Adaptor, and a complimentary evening reception with enticing food and drink options. For small meetings and social events, the hotel offers a 500 square-foot meeting room to accommodate up to 25 people.

The Best Western Plus Sun Canyon is across the street from the Fort Huachuca Army installation and near Kartchner Caverns, the historic Wild West town of Tombstone, artist-centric mining town of Bisbee, and the Sonoita Wine Country.

Best Western Plus Portales Inn

Best Western Hotels & Resorts added the Best Western Plus Portales Inn. Owned by Parin Kumar, the 50-room new-build hotel is located at 223 W. 2nd St. in Portales, New Mexico.

Amenities include a mini-fridge, microwave, bedside charging stations, free WiFi throughout the hotel, a complimentary full hot breakfast with grab-n-go options available daily, and a pool table is in the lobby.

The hotel is near a variety of dining options, including the Roosevelt Brewing Co. and the original Cattle Barron Steak & Seafood, as well as Cannon Air Force Base and the cities of Clovis, Roswell, and Amarillo.

The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Greenville

The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Greenville has opened its doors in Greenville, Illinois. Located at 1731 South State Route 127, Greenville, Illinois, the hotel has 77 guestrooms with flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini fridges. Amenities include an indoor pool and hot tub, complimentary breakfast, and free wireless internet.

The property is in a small-town setting 45 miles from downtown St. Louis. It is a short drive from Greenville University, Carlyle Lake, and American Farm Heritage Museum.