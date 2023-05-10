ADELAIDE, Australia—Radisson Hotel Group and La Vie Hotels & Resorts have strengthened their partnership through the signing of a master collaboration agreement to add over 30 hotels to the Group’s portfolio over the next 10 years.

The two hospitality companies have penned an agreement that will see Radisson Hotel Group become La Vie’s Hotels & Resorts’ preferred partner, enabling La Vie to develop, manage, and operate properties under five brands: Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, under a non-exclusive brand collaboration agreement.

La Vie Hotels & Resorts is an owner-centric company and is a subsidiary of La Vie Hospitality Group, which provides end-to-end innovative hospitality solutions across multiple disciplines, including education, asset management, procurement, building management, hospitality services, and hotel and resorts.

The collaboration with La Vie will drive the expansion of the Group’s portfolio in growth markets including Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Fiji, and Vanuatu.

The collaboration builds upon Radisson Hotel Group and La Vie’s existing relationship which started in 2022 through the rebranding and conversion of three hotels in Sri Lanka. These hotels under the Radisson Blu and Radisson brands are located in the tourist destinations of Galle, Colombo, and Kandy which are managed and operated by La Vie Hotels & Resorts.

Commenting on the partnership, Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “We’ve enjoyed a strong partnership with La Vie Hotels & Resorts with successful property conversions in Sri Lanka to date. This latest news marks the next step on our journey together and the expansion of our partnership across key regional markets. Radisson Hotel Group is known for delivering the highest standards of hospitality, and the expansion of our portfolio will enable more guests to enjoy all that our brands have to offer.”

La Vie Hotels and Resorts CEO, Jerry Xu, said, “This is a major partnership for our group and one that we are incredibly proud of. With the team at Radisson Hotel Group, we launched three landmark hotels under the Radisson Blu and Radisson brands in Sri Lanka in 2022 and within the space of 12 months they have enjoyed immense success. To now be extending our partnership and signing a master collaboration agreement is a nod of confidence to our amazing team and we look forward to building on our successes together in the years to come.”

With the growth of the Group’s portfolio across the region, a centralized franchising service will be extended into Australasia, enabling independent and small-scale hotel companies to have Radisson Hotel Group’s global network.