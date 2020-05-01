NEW YORK — To help jumpstart leisure travel, the hospitality industry has united to launch “Buy One, Give One,” a “vacay layaway” program designed to generate immediate revenue for hotels, while simultaneously providing a “thank you” to healthcare workers who have been tirelessly working on the front lines.

Available at BuyOneGiveOneStay.com through June 30, the initiative incentivizes consumers to purchase future travel now with special offers ranging from discounted stays to gift cards to loyalty points for redemption prior to travel. In return, participating hospitality brands and hotels will donate room nights, gift cards, or loyalty points to organizations, including the American Nurses Association and NewYork-Presbyterian, among others of their choice, to distribute to medical professionals who can use them toward future leisure stays.

MMGY Global, the largest integrated marketing company specializing in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry, and the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) partnered to launch the effort.

“In these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever for all of us to join together to fuel recovery,” said Bob Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. “With Buy One, Give One, we offer a collective charitable response to the pandemic across the

the hospitality industry, providing immediate funds to hotels in addition to a much-deserved respite in the future for those who have put their lives on the line to care for the sick.”

Hospitality has been one of the industries most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with 70 percent of hotel employees laid off or furloughed and eight in 10 hotel rooms empty, according to data released by the Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

“The COVID-19 crisis has been devastating to the hospitality industry, with countless hotels currently closed globally and hospitality employees out of work,” added Katie Briscoe, president of MMGY Global. “But our research indicates that leisure travel will lead out recovery in the travel industry. Consumers are already dreaming about their next getaway, and we hope this program helps kick start their decision to travel again once restrictions are lifted, whether it’s near home or beyond.”

The “Buy One, Give One” program has more than 30 participating hospitality brands and hotels—and counting. Participants include (in alphabetical order): Affinia Hotels & Suites; AMResorts; Apple Vacations; Casablanca Hotel by Library Hotel Collection; Catskill Seasons Inn, CheapCaribbean; Clocktower Inn Ventura; Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa; Fairmont Hotels & Resorts; Flamingo Resort and Spa; Funjet Vacations; Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa; Hotel Elysee by Library Hotel Collection; Hotel Giraffe by Library Hotel Collection; Hotel X Toronto by Library Hotel Collection; Koa Kea Hotel & Resort; Library Hotel by Library Hotel Collection; Outrigger Hospitality Group; Paragon 700 Boutique Hotel & SPA; Pasea Hotel & Spa; Rancho Bernardo Inn; Red Lion Hotels Corporation; Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Resort; Rosellen Suites at Stanley Park; STAYPINEAPPLE; Sycuan Casino Resort; The Beachfront Inn & Suites at Dana Point; The Benjamin Hotel; The Hazelton Hotel, Toronto; The Langham Huntington, Pasadena; The Langham, Chicago; The Langham, New York; The Meritage Resort & Spa; The St. Clair Hotel Magnificent Mile; Travel Impressions; Vista Collina; and Wedgwood Manor and Glamping Retreat.

