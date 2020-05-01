PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) reported this week that the total U.S. hotel construction pipeline expanded 1 percent year-over-year (YOY) at the end of Q1 2020 to 5,731 projects. Nationally, under-construction project counts hit a new all-time high with 1,819 projects totaling 243,100 rooms.

The U.S. markets with the greatest number of projects already in the ground (as opposed to in planning stages) are New York City, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Orlando, which, collectively, account for 16 percent of the total number of projects currently under construction in the United States.

In the first quarter, Dallas had the highest number of new projects announced into the pipeline (13 projects/1,461 rooms), followed by Washington, D.C. (eight projects/1,145 rooms), Phoenix (eight projects/904 rooms), Los Angeles (seven projects/1,103 rooms), and Atlanta (seven projects/774 rooms).

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of U.S. hotels are experiencing an extreme decrease in occupancy and some have even closed temporarily. Many companies are using this time to complete updates, plan or start renovations, or reposition their assets. LE recorded renovation and conversion totals of 1,385 active projects/232,288 rooms in the first quarter of 2020. The markets with the largest count of renovation and conversion projects combined are Chicago with 32 projects/5,565 rooms, Washington, D.C. with 26 projects/5,491 rooms, Los Angeles with 26 projects/4,271 rooms, New York City with 21 projects/8,151 rooms, and San Diego with 21 projects/4,456 rooms.

Below are the five U.S. markets with the largest hotel construction pipelines at the end of the first quarter.

Five U.S. Markets with the Largest Hotel Construction Pipelines