Preferred Travel Group Reintroduces I Prefer Hotel Rewards

NEW YORK—Preferred Travel Group, a family-owned company that operates hotel brands Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide, is re-introducing I Prefer Hotel Rewards with the launch of a standalone website and upgraded mobile app in addition to other changes. This also includes redemption opportunities and offers, which are accessible to all members upon enrollment.

“The rise in demand for leisure travel continues to grow, especially within the luxury segment, so it is a really exciting time to introduce more travelers to I Prefer Hotel Rewards and our incredible global portfolio of luxury independent hotels,” said Jennifer Munro, vice president of loyalty for Preferred Travel Group. “Our hotels appeal to the independently minded traveler, someone who values unique hotels that keep the guest at the center of the experience and that cannot be replicated anywhere else. Through the new I Prefer program, we are proud to recognize and reward these travelers and the hoteliers who welcome them.”

Designed to show the full I Prefer suite of benefits, experiences, and services available to members across each of Preferred Travel Group’s four hotel brands, the new website and app have a new look and feel with a new member dashboard along with other capabilities, including a search function for finding participating hotels and an intuitive booking journey for stays at more than 650 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. With the new site, I Prefer members can select and book independent properties across all four brands, based on search filters including by destination, price point, collection type, brand, amenities, and more.