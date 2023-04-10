Entertainment Takes Center Stage at AAHOACON ’23

While a full slate of educational sessions and robust trade show are a major part of the draw of the upcoming AAHOACON ’23, there’s plenty to look forward to in terms of entertainment options as well, according to AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) President/CEO Laura Lee Blake.

Blake highlighted this year’s Welcome Reception, which will take place tomorrow night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. She noted it was particularly significant because the historic venue is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Since opening in June 2023, the world-renowned venue has been home to some of the greatest and largest events the world has seen and emerged as an iconic destination. The event will include fireworks and drones, among other things.

Furthermore, Blake noted that the AAHOA Block Party that will take place Wednesday night will be an homage to an urban LA street scene featuring a DJ, food trucks, and skateboarders. Meanwhile, Thursday night will feature a Garba dance, “an Indian tradition,” according to Blake.

Wednesday’s keynote speaker is Hasan Minhaj, an American comedian, producer, political commentator, actor, and TV host of Indian descent. His Netflix show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” has won two Peabody Awards and two Webby Awards. Mika Singh, a well-known Bollywood entertainer, will be performing during the Gala reception on Friday night.

AAHOACON ’23 will also include what Blake described as “top spiritual leaders.” On Thursday, Brahmvihari Swami, BAPS Spiritual Leader, will address attendees. Swami leads international relations for the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, a socio-spiritual voluntary Hindu organization. He is known throughout the world as an inspiring leader, creative thinker, motivational speaker, and a relentless champion of humanitarian causes.

On Friday, honorable Sadhguru, founder and head of ISHA Foundation, will be a featured speaker. Based in Coimbatore, India, ISHA was established in 1992 and operates as ashram and yoga center that carries out educational and spiritual activities.

Meanwhile, the event will include a pair of Women’s Luncheons. On Wednesday, “Landslide Victory (AAHOA Women’s Luncheon)” will feature as Denise Thomas, founder & Owner, The Effective Communication Coach; Lina Patel, AAHOA Women Hoteliers Director Eastern Division; and Tejal Patel, AAHOA Women’s Hoteliers Director Western Division.

Thursday’s session is entitled “Women Own The Room Presents: Setting The Foundation For Successful Hotel Ownership,” hosted by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The session will feature Bella Silverberg, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; Stacey Nadolny, SVP, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; and Helen Zaver, SVP, Colliers Hotels U.S.