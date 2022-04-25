Preferred Hotels & Resorts Partners With Virgin Hotels

NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced an agreement with Virgin Hotels that encompasses Virgin Hotels properties in U.S. cities. With immediate effect, Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels New Orleans, and Virgin Hotels Nashville are the newest additions to the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection, which represents hotels located in city centers or destinations, providing dining, entertainment, and wellness. As Virgin Hotels continues to grow, more hotels will join the Preferred brand portfolio. This alliance is designed to create global awareness of the Virgin Hotels brand and its growing portfolio, leveraging Preferred’s global infrastructure.

“With great admiration for Sir Richard Branson’s track record of innovation and smart disruption, we are thrilled that Virgin Hotels has chosen Preferred Hotels & Resorts as its global brand partner,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Since making its debut more than seven years ago, Virgin Hotels has set new standards in the lifestyle hospitality space, and we look forward to supporting the brand’s success through this new relationship as it embarks on an inspiring journey of expanded presence and influence.”

“We are delighted by the opportunity to join Preferred Hotels & Resorts to align Virgin Hotels with the brand’s prestigious L.V.X. collection. Our partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts will be essential in enabling our hotels to access new business opportunities and luxury travelers both domestically and abroad as we expand internationally,” said James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels. “As Virgin Hotels continues to grow, our aim is to be at the forefront of the industry with world-class distribution strategies.”

All of the aforementioned Virgin Hotels properties now have access to Preferred’s knowledge in leisure, corporate, and group sales travel sectors, as well as its marketing and distribution solutions. While continuing to provide a personalized experience to travelers through Virgin Hotels’ preferences and loyalty program, The Know, all properties will also benefit from participation in I Prefer Hotel Rewards.