ATLANTA—Peachtree Group announced that Brent LeBlanc is now leading its business development efforts across its investment platforms. In his new role as executive vice president, business development, Brent will support Peachtree’s efforts to grow and expand its vertically integrated investment platforms. His responsibilities will include focusing on cross-marketing strategies, fostering business development, and collaborating with the investment teams to capture new opportunities.

With roughly 30 years of hospitality real estate experience, LeBlanc has launched hotel brands and completed real estate transactions with hotel operators and developers in the United States.

“This year, Peachtree surpassed $10 billion in transaction investment value, and we see a tremendous opportunity to grow our business further but realize we need to prioritize our business development efforts to enhance our competitive edge in the market,” said Greg Friedman, Peachtree’s managing principal and CEO. “Brent is a long-serving trusted leader and the right person to guide Peachtree’s business development forward effectively.”

LeBlanc joined Peachtree in 2012 to lead a growth strategy to expand Peachtree’s footprint into the western United States and strengthen relationships with hotels such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG. During that time, LeBlanc participated in more than $4.0 billion in real estate transactions across the enterprise.

“The core of our business development efforts is a strong commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships,” said LeBlanc. “We are dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities to ensure the firm’s growth and long-term success. By continuously adapting to market trends and fostering a culture of collaboration, we are well-positioned to drive our business forward and achieve outstanding results.”

LeBlanc most recently served as executive vice president, capital markets, building and expanding the leadership team for Peachtree’s broker-dealer affiliate, Peachtree PC Investors (PPCI). He has scaled up PPCI’s capital markets, investor relations, and sales efforts and strengthened its financial and compliance operations. Most notably, he brought in Brian Cho as PPCI’s president last year, who will continue to oversee all areas of equity capital markets.

“By prioritizing business development, we are positioning ourselves to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate the evolving financial landscape,” Friedman said.