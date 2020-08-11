Patrick Short Named President of Peachtree Hospitality Management

ATLANTA — Officials of Peachtree Hotel Group, a hotel investment and management platform, this week announced the promotion of Patrick Short to the president of its hotel operations and management division, Peachtree Hospitality Management (PHM). In this role, Short will provide cross-discipline leadership and strategic direction to PHM’s portfolio of 50 hotels.

Short took the helm of PHM as interim president on March 1, 2020, after having served as corporate vice president of operations since 2018. In his previous role, he was responsible for the operational performance of PHM’s portfolio of managed hotels. Prior to joining PHM, Short held vice president positions with TPG Hotels and Resorts and Wischermann Partners, where he oversaw both full-service and select-service hotels.

“In light of his fantastic work as interim president of PHM during the pandemic, Patrick truly deserves this promotion,” said Greg Friedman, CEO, Peachtree Hotel Group. “While numerous hotel management entities have floundered during the on-going crisis, Patrick has done a phenomenal job leading the entire PHM team and making bold moves to ensure that our portfolio is operating under best-in-class practices. During his tenure, he has implemented numerous operational enhancements, as well as strengthen the company’s culture. We look forward to Patrick helping lead our management division into the future.”

“I am grateful for the faith that Peachtree has placed in me and look forward to continuing the upward trajectory we’ve enjoyed since inception,” Short said. “My focus will remain on operational excellence, as well as growing our third-party managed portfolio.”

