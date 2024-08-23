Park Hyatt New York Shares Renovation Details

NEW YORK—Park Hyatt New York is set to undergo a series of enhancements to the property. The multi-million-dollar investment will include the 500-square-foot “Manhattan Suite” on the top floor of the 25-story hotel, introduce the signature Rossano Ferretti salon and Spa Nalai in their new locations, and upgrade the hotel’s suites.

“We are thrilled to unveil this remarkable transformation as we celebrate our 10th anniversary,” said Laurent Ebzant, area vice president/general manager of Park Hyatt New York. “The introduction of the Manhattan Suite and the upgrades to our existing product reflect our unwavering commitment to providing guests with the most tailored and elevated hospitality experience. We are confident this renovation will set the standard for the next decade of excellence in New York’s luxury hotel landscape.”

The Manhattan Suite brings a New York-themed experience, located in a private wing on the hotel’s top floor with two guestrooms, each featuring 140-square-foot balconies. Together, these spaces will form a three-bedroom wrap-around suite, featuring 3.5 bathrooms, a living area with a dining table for eight, a wet bar, a butler’s kitchen, and a private office. Reflecting the city’s energy, the suite’s design will combine geometric and organic elements with a palette of natural materials, skyscraper slate, and jewel tones. The minimalist decor will incorporate dark and light imported travertine stone, walnut paneling, and natural cloth walls.

Floor-to-ceiling windows, nearly 18 feet in height, allow natural light to fill the suite by day and city lights by night. The space will also serve as a gallery, showing a collection of furnishings and decor from artists, sculptors, and designers.

Advertisement

Guestrooms include Sferra on Bryte Balance king-size beds, which have multi-sensory, AI-powered technology designed to combat jet lag, and promote faster sleep onset. The bathrooms will add to the guest experience, offering amenities from Le Labo and a hair dryer by Rossano Ferretti. The master bathroom will include a dual vanity, a walk-in rain shower, a marble soaking tub, heated marble floors, a Toto electric toilet, and a TV embedded in the mirror.

While the Rossano Ferretti Hairspa relocated to a new location in June, the fall will mark the reopening of the Spa Nalai, moving closer to the hotel’s indoor saltwater pool. By January, the hotel will share its revamped suites. An addition to these suites will be the introduction of fireplaces in all the rooms with outdoor terraces.