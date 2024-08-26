CoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Remained Mostly Flat in July

WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly flat performance comparisons year over year, according to July 2024 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance

July 2024

Percentage change from July 2023:

Occupancy: 68.8 percent (down 0.5 percent)

ADR: $161.69 (up 0.5 percent)

RevPAR: $111.18 (flat)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Oahu Island experienced the highest levels in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 4.5 percent to 88.3 percent), ADR (up 1.4 percent to $310.46), and RevPAR (up 5.9 percent to $274.13).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Phoenix (56.9 percent) and New Orleans (58.9 percent).

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.