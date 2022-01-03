OTO Development Acquires Hyatt House Nashville at Vanderbilt

OTO Development is moving into Music City with the acquisition of Hyatt House Nashville at Vanderbilt. The deal for this Nashville, Tennessee property was brokered by Hunter Hotel Advisors.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina, OTO Development is part of The Johnson Group. The company develops, owns, and operates a portfolio of select-service hotels across the country.

“Nashville has been on our potential playlist for quite some time,” says Corry Oakes, CEO of OTO Development. “Hyatt House Nashville at Vanderbilt presents an ideal opportunity for us to enter one of the top travel destinations in the country.”

As one of the fastest-growing MSAs in the country, Nashville has diverse hospitality demand generators, with a nearly even split between leisure, business, and group travel. Known as the Music City, Nashville is becoming a favorite for corporate relocations and expansions, with recent headliners such as AllianceBernstein, Amazon, and Oracle.

Hyatt House Nashville at Vanderbilt is positioned to cater to all travel segments. The extended-stay property is located in Nashville’s historic West End, just minutes from Lower Broadway. It’s within walking distance of Music Row and convenient to Vanderbilt University, as well as Vanderbilt University Medical Center and other prominent community hospitals.

Opened in December 2018, the 15-floor Hyatt House comprises 201 extended-stay guestrooms, including 125 suites, and more than 2,000 square feet of meeting space. The brand’s H bar and a rooftop pool top the amenities list, with added conveniences such as a fitness center, in-suite kitchens/kitchenettes, complimentary breakfast, hotel shuttle, and a pet-friendly policy.

“People love coming to Nashville, whether for work or pleasure, and we look forward to helping them feel right at home in the apartment-style spaces at Hyatt House Vanderbilt,” says Oakes.