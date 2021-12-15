Dunes Manor Hotel, Court & Suites Acquired by OTO Development

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina—OTO Development has acquired Dunes Manor Hotel, Court & Suites in Ocean City, Maryland. The deal adds a popular resort complex to the hotelier’s growing beachfront portfolio.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina, OTO Development is part of The Johnson Group. The company develops, owns, and operates select-service hotels across the country.

“Ocean City bills itself as the East Coast’s favorite vacation destination,” says Corry Oakes, CEO of OTO Development. “More than 8 million people visit every year—and we are delighted to be here now, too.”

Located on an accessible barrier island, Ocean City is a drive-market destination for people in New York City, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. The town has 10 miles of beach, 2.5 miles of boardwalk, and 17 championship golf courses. It hosts the White Marlin Open, one of the largest fishing tournaments in the world, and draws anglers all year long with marlin, tuna, wahoo, and other game fish.

The Dunes Manor complex offers three experiences within one well-positioned resort that’s adjacent to the boardwalk terminus and across the street from Jolly Roger Amusement Park. It’s also located near Ocean City’s Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

The 170-room Dunes Manor Hotel combines Victorian grandeur with an ocean-front charm that includes rocking chairs and afternoon tea. The 64-key Dunes Suites offer extra beachfront space, including full kitchens and private balconies. Dunes Court is a retro-chic motel whose 49 rooms are open seasonally. Among the amenities are indoor and outdoor pools, food and beverage outlets including The Victorian Room and the Zippy Lewis Lounge, and 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space.